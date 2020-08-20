Saints Release Tino Ellis

The New Orleans Saints have trimmed a defensive back from their preseason roster.

The team released cornerback Tino Ellis on Wednesday to make room for the addition of tight end Ethan Wolf, who was officially added to the roster.

Ellis, who played collegiately at Maryland, suffered an undisclosed injury during practice and will receive an injury settlement.

Signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Ellis compiled one interception, five tackles for loss, and 21 passes defended during his four years at Maryland.

With the release of Ellis, the Saints currently have six cornerbacks on their roster, including Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, P.J. Williams, Justin Hardee, and Patrick Robinson, who all were with the team at some point last season, along with Keith Washington, an undrafted rookie free out of West Virginia.