Saints Re-Sign RB/Special Teamer Dwayne Washington

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates on Twitter the New Orleans Saints have re-signed a nice depth piece:

This is a solid move for New Orleans, as Field said in addition, Washington worked his way into a nice role on the special teams unit as well as a depth running back piece.

The other running backs on the roster are Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Rickey Ortiz, and Taquan Mizzell.

Washington didn't have much of a role offensively last season as he rushed just eight times for 60 yards, no touchdowns, and one catch for six yards.

He should have his spot on the 53-man roster secured with his special teams play and as a solid third option at running back.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook