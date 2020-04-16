Saints Re-Sign RB/Special Teamer Dwayne Washington

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates on Twitter the New Orleans Saints have re-signed a nice depth piece:

This is a solid move for New Orleans, as Field said in addition, Washington worked his way into a nice role on the special teams unit as well as a depth running back piece.

The other running backs on the roster are Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Rickey Ortiz, and Taquan Mizzell.

Washington didn't have much of a role offensively last season as he rushed just eight times for 60 yards, no touchdowns, and one catch for six yards.

He should have his spot on the 53-man roster secured with his special teams play and as a solid third option at running back.

 

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook

Filed Under: dwayne washington, Football, New Orleans Saints, nfl
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top