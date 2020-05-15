Saints Re-Sign Patrick Omameh

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a member of their offensive line.

The team re-signed veteran guard Patrick Omameh on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed

After playing his college football at Michigan, Omameh was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft.

After being signed off of the 49ers' practice squad by Tampa Bay, Omameh started all 16 games at right guard for the Buccaneers in the 2014 season.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Omameh spent the 2015 season with Chicago, playing in 14 games for the Bears, including 9 as a starter, prior to playing two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started 20 games during the 2016-2017 campaigns.

The 6-foot-4, 327-pound Omameh signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the New York Giants prior to the start of the 2018 season, but lasted only 7 games, before being released.

After his release by the Giants, the 29-year old Omameh returned to the Jaguars, starting five times over the last seven weeks of the season.

Last year, the 30-year old Omameh appeared in 14 games for the Saints, including one start.

Over parts of 5 career seasons in the NFL, Omameh has appeared in 81 games, including 57 as a starter.