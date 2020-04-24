Saints Re-Sign Johnson Bademosi

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a player who they hope will be a vital member of their special teams in the 2020 NFL season.

The team re-signed defensive back Johnson Bademosi on Thursday.

The 29-year old Bademosi signed with New Orleans in October of last season, before being put on injured reserve in December.

In 6 games with the Saints last season, Bademosi made one tackle.

A native of Washington, D.C., who played his college football at Stanford, Bademosi has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2012-2015), Detroit Lions (2016), New England Patriots (2017), Houston Texas (2018), and Miami Dolphins (2019).

Over parts of 8 NFL seasons, Bademosi has accumulated 141 career tackles, mainly on special teams.