Saints Re-Sign Cornerback Ken Crawley

With a lack of depth at cornerback, New Orleans agreed to terms with cornerback Ken Crawley, the team announced on Monday.

It's the third time Crawley has signed with the Saints during his 5+ year NFL career.

Undrafted out of Colorado in 2016, Crawley made the New Orleans roster as an undrafted free agent.

By 2017, he eventually became a starter and continued in that role until 2018 when the Saints traded for an upgrade in Eli Apple.

Falling further down the depth chart, New Orleans released Crawley in October of 2019.

He spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders, before coming back to the Saints after week 3 of last season, signing to the practice squad, and eventually making his way onto the active roster.

For his career, Crawley has accumulated 142 tackles, 34 passes defensed, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Things to Know About Saints First Round Pick Payton Turner

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

Youngest NFL Franchises