Saints Re-Sign Cameron Tom

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face.

The team re-signed offensive lineman Cameron Tom on Wednesday.

A native of Baton Rouge, Tom played his college football at Southern Miss, before signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Tom spent the 2017 season on the Saints' practice squad, before appearing in 11 games in 2018.

The 24-year old Tom spent last season on injured reserve before being non-tendered by the Saints as a restricted free agent.