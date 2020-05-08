Saints Re-Sign Austin Carr

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face.

The team re-signed veteran receiver Austin Carr to a one-year deal on Thursday.

The 26-year old Carr has spent part of the last three seasons with New Orleans.

Last season, in six games with the Saints, including three starts, Carr caught one pass for nine yards.

In 2018, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Carr caught 9 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

A native of Benicia, California, Carr was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots by the Saints in 2017.