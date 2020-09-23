Saints-Raiders Draw Record Numbers For Highest MNF Rating In A Decade

Even though Saints fans weren't exactly pleased with their team's performance on Monday night, the game was clearly must-see TV.

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the New Orleans Saints in the team's first-ever game in their new city. Unfortunately, the Saints gave up an early lead and delivered a poor performance that ended in a 34-24 loss to the Raiders in their inaugural outing at Allegiant Stadium.

The numbers are in and Saints fans were hoping that no one saw that atrocious performance from our boys in black & gold, then think again because the ratings were through the roof. According to ESPN, their Monday Night Football MegaCast saw a 31% year-over-year increase scoring the highest Monday Night Football rating in a decade.

The NFL has made major adjustments due to the pandemic including limited fans (if any at all), extensive testing for players and personnel, and the elimination of preseason. In addition to the COVID-19 protocol, the NFL is also dealing with backlash from some fans who don't agree with their stance on political issues like Black Lives Matter and players who demonstrate for social justice.

At a time when a decline in viewership and ratings would seem inevitable based on the overwhelming amount of negative feedback on social media, it seems like the NFL hasn't lost a step. Of course, we will have to wait to see how the entire season pans out before seeing if the aforementioned issues actually will have an effect on the NFL season, but for now, the numbers seem to be higher than ever.

Next week, Monday Night Football has another must-see matchup between budding superstars Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs.