Saints QB Taysom Hill is Trending Like Crazy on Twitter Right Now—But it’s Not What You’re Thinking

We're smack dab in the middle of NFL free agency and Saints swiss-army knife Taysom Hill is trending.

Look, I'm not saying anything can't still happen but Taysom's name going viral on Twitter has nothing to do with any restructures, releases, or Saints salary cap news.

As a matter of fact, it really doesn't have anything to do with Taysom Hill.

Taysom Hill is currently trending because Cam Newton just signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

You may be thinking, "what does Taysom Hill have to do with Cam Newton or the New England Patriots?" According to multiple reports, the Patriots are bringing Cam back on a one-year deal worth $14 million.

A lot of people feel like the deal is a low blow to Cam, making comparisons to Saints QB Taysom Hill who makes just north of $16 million to play backup for a team that is currently in a salary cap squeeze. Others were actually outraged, saying that Belichick OVERPAID Cam with the $14 million deal. Either way, Taysom is catching strays and trending like crazy right now.

Some brought up Taysom being worth more than just his weight on the field.

Others feel that we shouldn't be mad at any player who's getting paid, regardless of who they're being compared to.

Speaking of comparisons, some folks think the Patriots may be intending to keep Cam and use him in a similar Taysom Hill-style role.

Others are simply laughing at both teams.

Either way, Taysom Hill is probably waking up feeling some type of way as his name continues to trend on Twitter.

Stay close as we will likely have lots of Saints news to report throughout the day into the weekend.