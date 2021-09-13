The New Orleans Saints were led by Jameis Winston to a victory in their first game of the season. After a five touchdown performance, Winston was particularly proud of one throw he made during the statement win against the Packers.

It is safe to say that we have a new Winston on our hands.

The New Orleans Saints, along with the entire #WhoDatNation, have a lot to be proud of coming off of a huge Week-1 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

See what play from Sunday's victory Winston was most happy with from @Amie_Just on Twitter below.

If you happened to miss this play, Winston dropped back into a perfect-pocket but unfortunately - all of his passing targets were covered by Green Bay defenders. Rather than trying to force a ball in a tight window, launch it deep, or take a sack, Winston opted to toss the pass safely out of bounds.

This is one of the most significant signs of maturity Winston has shown since arriving in New Orleans. His time spent under the mentorship of Sean Payton and Drew Brees has paid off.

Things have certainly changed since Winston's infamous 30 touchdown, 30 interception season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now instead of picking-off Winston, Marcus Williams spent his day intercepting Aaron Rodgers.

I think Winston is enjoying his new role as the starting QB for the New Orleans Saints.

I can't wait to watch Winston play every week. #WhoDat

