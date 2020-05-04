Saints QB Jameis Winston Donates $30,000 to Tampa Bay Restaurants

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston may have left Tampa Bay, but he's still doing his part to help the city during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Winston donated $30,000 to help eight Tampa Bay-area restaurants that are struggling during this difficult time.

The 26-year old Winston, who spent five years in Tampa Bay, was the first-overall selection by the Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft.

A native of Hueytown, Alabama, Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints last week, after the Bucs did not re-sign him

Winston led the NFL in passing yards last season (5,109), but also led the league in interceptions (30), and turnovers responsible for (42).