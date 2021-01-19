On Monday it looked as though New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ryan Nielsen was in line to become LSU's next defensive coordinator but due to a clause in his contract, it wasn't in the cards.

However, on Tuesday, with Dan Campbell taking the Detriot Lions head coaching job, see Adam Schefter:

The position of Associate Head Coach became available and the Saints decided to promote Nielsen to that spot which, according to Saints ESPN reporter Mike Triplett is a great keep for New Orleans.

Not only a new title and more responsibility but the job security that comes with a three-year contract.

Nielsen was coaching the defensive line during the 2020 season and just completed his fourth season with the team and has been a key reason the Saints run defense has been so stout.

So, as the Saints usher in what may be a new era of football if Drew Brees retires. Nielsen will get an opportunity to leave his mark on a defense that will need to continue to produce at a high level if they want to continue the success they've had over the last four years.

