As we are slowly moving towards a more "normal" summer, we are still experiencing some residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. Although in Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has modified the restrictions and stated that sporting event capacity can be upped to 75% if a mask mandate is enforced. This is good news if you want to attend a New Orleans Saints game this fall.

The Mercedes Benz Superdome is currently undergoing a $450 million dollar renovation, and even though it has been somewhat slowed due to the pandemic, officials are hopeful that the work can be finished by the Saints' first home game against the Green Bay Packers on August 12.

A tweet sent out yesterday by the Saints is giving fans hope that they can attend games at full capacity for the upcoming season. And we all know how critical it is to the success of a team when there is a huge crowd cheering them on. We have really missed that! Saints President Dennis Lauscha told WGNO “We’ve got to get these vaccinations to get to herd immunity, at least community immunity, or get us to a comfortable place. As much as we can do to encourage vaccinations, we’ll continue to do it. It’s one of our No. 1 priorities.” See the tweet below, and get ready for a big season for the Saints later on this year. Who Dat, baby!