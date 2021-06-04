Saints Preseason Schedule Set

The New Orleans Saints announced their 2021 preseason schedule on Thursday.

The Saints will play their first preseason game on the road, prior to hosting two games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Keep in mind; beginning in 2021, each team will now play 17 regular-season games, with three preseason contests.

New Orleans will open its preseason schedule on Saturday, August 14 when they travel to Baltimore, Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens with kickoff time slated for 6 p.m.

On Monday, August 23, the Saints play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7 p.m. in New Orleans.

In their final preseason game, scheduled for Saturday, August 28, the Saints will entertain the Arizona Cardinals in a 7 p.m. matchup.

The Saints will begin their regular-season schedule on Sunday, September 12 when they host the Green Bay Packers.

2021 New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule:

Saturday, August 14---at Ravens---6 p.m.

Monday, August 23---vs Jaguars---7 p.m.

Saturday, August 28---vs Packers---7 p.m.