Saints Place WR Michael Thomas On IR, Out For Rest Of Regular Season

The New Orleans Saints have placed star wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve.

This is a huge blow for the Saints who will be without Thomas while they embark on a run that they hope will put them at the top of the NFC as the #1 seed when all is said and done.

If there is any good news within this report from NFL insider Adam Schefter it's that the lingering ankle issue that Thomas has dealt with since Week 1 should be 100% healed by the time the postseason begins, regardless of where the Saints end up in the seeding.

Thomas was ruled out for this Sunday's big game against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing practice all week. He has only played in seven games total this season catching 40 passes for 438 yards according to NOLA.com.

Due to injuries to both Thomas and starting quarterback Drew Brees, the pair only played 10 quarters together this season.

A bigger story here is that the Saints have little to no depth at receiver with Tre'Quan Smith and Emmanuel Sanders as the only two healthy scratches at the position currently. Deonte Harris is questionable as he still battles a neck injury that has kept him out since November 22 and Bennie Fowler III and rookie Marquez Callaway are both on injured reserve.

The Saints definitely have their work cut out for them against what arguably may be their biggest game of the year this Sunday vs. the Chiefs.