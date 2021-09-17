Saints Place Davenport and Alexander on IR, Several Others On Injury Report

A 38-3 season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers had New Orleans Saints fans riding high, but the victory came with costs.

Starting defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered injuries in the contest. Today, both were placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

In addition, starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore is questionable this Sunday after breaking his thumb against Green Bay and undergoing surgery, while starting center Erik McCoy is officially OUT for Sunday's matchup at Carolina with a calf strain injury.

Looking at the final injury report of the week, the Saints will be missing more players than the Panthers will in their NFC South showdown this Sunday.

Backup linebackers Pete Werner and Chase Hansen are OUT, while four players are questionable.

On top of the injuries, the Saints are also dealing with positive COVID cases among seven offensive coaches, a team nutritionist, and wide receiver Michael Thomas (currently on the PUP list). As a result, 7 members of the staff won't be with the team for the week 2 matchup.

Here is a rundown of the final injury/practice report of the week for both teams.

FP - Full Participant        LP - Limited Participant      DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

LBKwon AlexanderElbowDNPDNPDNPOut
DEMarcus DavenportShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
LBChase HansenGroinLPDNPDNPOut
CErik McCoyCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
LBPete WernerHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
DBC.J. Gardner-JohnsonKneeLPDNPDNPQuestionable
DETanoh KpassagnonCalfDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
CBMarshon LattimoreHandDNPLPLPQuestionable
DBP.J. WilliamsBackDNPLPLPQuestionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DTDaQuan JonesGroinLPLPLP
TTaylor MotonGroinLPLP
SJuston BurrisNeckFPFPFP
SSean ChandlerHamstringFPFPFP
GPat ElfeinHipLPFPFP
GJohn MillerIllnessLPFPFP
WRShi SmithShoulderFPFPFP

The week 2 matchup between the Saints and Panthers is scheduled for a noon (CT) kickoff this Sunday.

Listen to the broadcast locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.

