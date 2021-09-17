Saints Place Davenport and Alexander on IR, Several Others On Injury Report

A 38-3 season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers had New Orleans Saints fans riding high, but the victory came with costs.

Starting defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered injuries in the contest. Today, both were placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

In addition, starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore is questionable this Sunday after breaking his thumb against Green Bay and undergoing surgery, while starting center Erik McCoy is officially OUT for Sunday's matchup at Carolina with a calf strain injury.

Looking at the final injury report of the week, the Saints will be missing more players than the Panthers will in their NFC South showdown this Sunday.

Backup linebackers Pete Werner and Chase Hansen are OUT, while four players are questionable.

On top of the injuries, the Saints are also dealing with positive COVID cases among seven offensive coaches, a team nutritionist, and wide receiver Michael Thomas (currently on the PUP list). As a result, 7 members of the staff won't be with the team for the week 2 matchup.

Here is a rundown of the final injury/practice report of the week for both teams.

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

LB Kwon Alexander Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out LB Chase Hansen Groin LP DNP DNP Out C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP DNP Out LB Pete Werner Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP DNP DNP Questionable DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf DNP DNP DNP Questionable CB Marshon Lattimore Hand DNP LP LP Questionable DB P.J. Williams Back DNP LP LP Questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT DaQuan Jones Groin LP LP LP T Taylor Moton Groin LP LP S Juston Burris Neck FP FP FP S Sean Chandler Hamstring FP FP FP G Pat Elfein Hip LP FP FP G John Miller Illness LP FP FP WR Shi Smith Shoulder FP FP FP

The week 2 matchup between the Saints and Panthers is scheduled for a noon (CT) kickoff this Sunday.

Listen to the broadcast locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.

Ranking All Ten Saints Head Coaches

New Orleans Saints Players With Memorable Nicknames

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Win