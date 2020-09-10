Saints Place Blake Gillikin On IR/Sign DE to Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints made a couple of roster moves on Wednesday, as they prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, in the 2020 season opener for both teams.

The team placed punter Blake Gillikin on injured reserve while signing defensive end Marcus Willoughby to their 16-man practice squad.

An undrafted rookie out of Penn St., Gillikin has been dealing with a back injury throughout training camp.

A native of Smyrna, Georgia, Gillikin punted collegiately at Penn St., where he finished tied for second on the school's career punting list (43.03 yards-per-punt).

The 6-foot-3, 253-pound Willoughby played his college football at Elon College, where he compiled 224 tackles and 16 sacks during his career, including 32 tackles and seven sacks as a senior last season.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Willoughby signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, prior to being released.

The Saints host the Bucs this Sunday at 3:25 p.m.