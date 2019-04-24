New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is coming off the best season of his career. He's also coming off his worst injury.

Rankins, who tore his tore his Achilles in the Saints playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January, is rehabbing and hopes to be back early next season.

Today, the Saints reportedly picked up the 5th year team option on his contract, keeping him in New Orleans on his current deal through 2020.

It's an easy decision for New Orleans, as Rankins was one of the best young DTs in the NFL last season.

He'll be paid a little over $4 million in 2019, and now $7.1 million guaranteed in 2020.