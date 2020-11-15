Saints Party In Locker Room With Masks On After Grinding Out Win Over 49ers

The Saints are celebrating responsibly.

After it was reported that they'll be facing significant fines and punishment for partying with no masks after their win over Tampa Bay last week, the Saints were EXTRA careful this week after getting the win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints did get the win, but they suffered a few injuries during the contest including a rib injury to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

The Saints will be following the 24-hour rule as usual, but they've got the Falcons up ahead and are hoping to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to stay amongst the best in the NFC.

We'll be following Brees' injury and we'll keep you posted. In the meantime, celebrate SIX in a row!