Saints Owner Gayle Benson Honored in Emotional Toast By Mardi Gras King

The King of Carnival, New Orleans banker and philanthropist "Storey" Charbonnet, toasted Saints owner Gayle Benson with an emotional speech. Charbonnet noted Benson's involvement in improving the City of New Orleans along with her late husband, Saints owner Tom Benson.

...I would like to notice the lady in the middle [Benson]. Mrs. Benson and her late husband are truly role models for all of us. What they have done for this city is second to none and I just thank you for bringing the Saints. I thank you for the Pelicans. I went to Virginia and my wife went to UNC. She wasn't so sure about Zion, but I think she now cheers for Duke. So, thank you.

[WDSU TV]

You can watch his full speech below: