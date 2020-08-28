Saints Owner Gayle Benson Diagnosed with COVID-19

The owner of the New Orleans Saints NFL Football franchise has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

According to WDSU, a spokesperson for the team said that Gayle Benson was diagnosed with COVID-19, though it appears as she has yet to miss any call-ins for the franchise.

According to the spokesperson, Benson has not been hospitalized and she is recovering, improving each day.

Gayle Benson is also the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

We wish her a speedy recovery.