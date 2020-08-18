Saints OL Andrus Peat Missing Practice Time With Hand Injury

A starting offensive line for the New Orleans Saints is missing practice time, as the team continues to prepare for their season-opener.

The Associated Press reports that starting left guard Andrus Peat was absent from practice on Monday as he deals with a hand injury.

A 2015 first-round selection by the Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft, Peat suffered a hand injury in the Saints' final regular-season game of 2019.

A timetable for the 26-year old Peat's return is uncertain.

The 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat is entering the first year of a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension that he signed back in March.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Peat has appeared in 65 career games for the Saints, including 60 as a starter.

The Saints are scheduled to open their regular season on Sunday, September 13, when they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.