Saints Make It Official, Jameis Winston Signs 1 Year Deal

News broke early Sunday morning that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and #1 overall draft pick (2015) Jameis Winston would be signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Today, it became official as Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis made the announcement.

Winston led the NFL in passing yards last season (5,109), but also led the league in interceptions (30), and turnovers responsible for (42).

The terms of the deal have now been officially released and you can find them here.

Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland says newly signed quarterback Jameis Winston "will learn more football in a year than he has in a lifetime."

Will being in a quarterback room with Drew Brees, coach Sean Payton, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and others help Winston tap into his full potential?

At only 26 years old, Winston has undeniable talent. The issue in his career on the football field has been turnovers.

Winston, who has struggled with his eyesight but refused to wear contact, underwent LASIK surgery in mid-February.