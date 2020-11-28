Saints LT Terron Armstead Ruled OUT With COVID

The New Orleans Saints had ruled out OL Andrus Peat and RB Ty Montgomery on Friday but on Saturday they got some additional news that another lineman will not be suiting up against the Denver Broncos in Terron Armstead.

This news comes to us from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

COVID is affecting a lot of games this weekend in the NFL and after reports on Friday that the Broncos were dealing with COVID among their team the Saints are now dealing with it. Thus far, Armstead is the only Saints player who has tested positive and has been ruled out, kick-off is scheduled for 3:25p from Mile High Stadium in Denver on Sunday.

With Nick Easton probably slated to start for the injured Peat, the coaching staff will have to decide between a couple of linemen including, James Hurst, Ethan Greenridge, or Derrick Kelly II.

It'll be interesting to see which way the team decides to go with a replacement for Armstead, either way, Taysom Hill will probably have to utilize his mobility as the starting QB. However, Hurst seems most likely to start as he's graded out as the best of the three replacement options according to Pro Football Focus at 69 this season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook