Saints Lose Out on Jamie Collins

The New Orleans Saints lost out on their bid to add a former Pro Bowl linebacker.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill shared on Monday that the Saints had made a contract offer to Jamie Collins, who played last season with the New England Patriots.

Underhill didn't offer any potential financial terms but he did say that "it might take more to close the deal."

That may have very well been the case, as Collins agreed to a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions yesterday, worth a reported $30 million, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The 30-year old Collins was a fulltime starter for the Patriots last season, compiling 81 tackles, including 7 sacks, and three interceptions.

A former second-round selection by New England in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Southern Miss, Collins played four seasons for the Patriots (2013-2016), including 2015, when he was named to the Pro Bowl.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Collins was traded by New England to the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the 2016 season, before he returned to the Patriots, signing as a free agent, prior to the 2019 campaign.

In parts of seven seasons in the NFL, Collins has accumulated 577 tackles, including 24.5 sacks, and ten interceptions.