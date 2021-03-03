Saints Looking to Trade Malcom Brown?

Are the New Orleans Saints looking to unload one of their starting defensive linemen?

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared on social on Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints have had conversations about a possible trade involving defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

The 27-year old Brown has been a starter for the Saints over the last two seasons after signing as a free agent in March of 2019.

A big reason the Saints are looking to deal a veteran such as Brown is due to their salary cap issues. Trading Brown or releasing him would save them $5 million in cap money.

Entering the offseason, the Saints are $69 million over a projected $180 million salary cap.

A consensus All-American at the University of Texas as a junior in 2014, Brown entered the 2015 NFL Draft early and was selected by the New England Patriots with the final pick in the first round.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Brown was a four-year starter in New England, helping the Patriots to victories in Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

A native of Brenham, Texas, Brown appeared in 60 games for the Patriots, including 51 as a starter, compiling 186 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, to go along with one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

The Saints signed Brown to a three-year, $15 million deal prior to the start of the 2019 season.

In 2019, his first season with the Saints, Brown appeared in all 16 games, registering 34 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, before racking up 27 tackles, including one sack over 13 games in 2020.

Over two seasons with the Saints, Brown has appeared in 29 games, all as a starter accumulating 61 tackles, including three sacks.

Over parts of six career seasons in the NFL, Brown has appeared in 89 games, including 80 as a starter, compiling 247 tackles, including 11.5 sacks.