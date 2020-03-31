Saints Legend Tom Dempsey Recovers From COVID-19

New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey is best known for his 63-yard game-winning field goal in 1970, propelling the Saints to an improbable 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

At the moment, it was the longest field goal in NFL history by 7 yards, was not equaled until 1998, and not surpassed until 2013 when Matt Prater made a 64-yarder for Detroit.

In late 2013, Dempsey revealed he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

At 73, Dempsey is currently a resident at the Lambeth House, a retirement community in Uptown New Orleans for both independent and assisted living.

A number of cases and 13 Louisiana deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus have been residents of the Lambeth House.

Two weeks ago, stories of Dempsey's family came out as they dealt with the stress of not being able to see him during a tumultuous time.

Yesterday, reports surfaced Dempsey had tested positive for coronavirus, but according to his daughter, his symptoms were mild.

Fortunately, Dempsey has recovered from COVID-19, as have the residents of Lambeth House, according to Christina Watkins of WDSU.

Tom Dempsey was inducted in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 1989 and has remained a lifelong supporter of the team.