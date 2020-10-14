As Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley doinked a potential game winning field goal off the upright Monday night, I was reminded how nice it is for the Saints to have a reliable kicker.

Ten minutes later, Saints Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz nailed a a 36 yard go ahead field goal in overtime that gave New Orleans their first lead of the game.

For his efforts, Lutz was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the NFL today.

How good was Lutz? He was 3 for 3 on field goals and 3 for 3 on PATs. No one celebrated it, because it was expected.

That's the beauty of Lutz.

He's coming off a performance that earned him Player of the Week honors, but no one is surprised by the game he had. He simply met the standard he's set for himself.