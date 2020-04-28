Saints Jeff Ireland Highlights Why Jameis Winston Signing Is a Great Fit

New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland says newly signed quarterback Jameis Winston "will learn more football in a year than he has in a lifetime."

Appearing on The Matt Mosley Show on ESPN Central Texas radio, Ireland cited all the reasons Winston's signing with New Orleans is a win-win.

“It’s a compliment to Jameis Winston to understand where he’s at in this world and sign a one-year deal here, and learn behind Drew [Brees],” Ireland said on the show.

“[Brees] is an incredible leader, he’s an incredible studier of the game how he breaks down his opponents," explained Ireland. "And then you throw in [OC] Pete Carmichael, [QB coach] Joe Lombardi and [head coach] Sean Payton on the offensive side of the ball, those creative minds."

Winston is expected to soon sign a one-year deal at a market discount to join the Saints, though the signing has not been officially announced yet.

In his interview with Mosley, Ireland also touched on new Saints draft pick Zach Baun's fit at linebacker, Taysom Hill, and more.