Saints Interested in Richard Sherman?

Do the New Orleans Saints have an interest in five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman?

One national writer seems to think so.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared on social media on Tuesday that the Saints are among the teams that have expressed an interest in Sherman.

The Saints are looking for another cornerback to start opposite of Marshon Lattimore, after releasing Janoris Jenkins last week.

The 32-year Sherman, who was limited to five games last season with the San Francisco 49ers, due to a calf injury, compiled 18 tackles and one interception.

A likely future NFL Hall of Famer, Sherman played seven seasons for the Seattle Seahawks (2011-2017) before spending the last three (2018-2020) with the 49ers.

Over parts of ten seasons in the NFL, Sherman has appeared in 139 games, including 133 as a starter, accumulating 484 tackles and 36 interceptions.

It might be difficult for the Saints to land Sherman, considering their salary cap issues, but current Saints defensive back coach Kris Richard was Sherman's position coach and later defensive coordinator in Seattle, so there is some reason for hope.