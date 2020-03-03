Saints Interested in Jamie Collins?

The New Orleans Saints are apparently interested in adding some free agency help on the defensive side of the football.

The Athletic's Larry Holder shared on Monday that the Saints are keeping tabs on linebacker Jamie Collins, who played last season with the New England Patriots.

The 30-year old Collins was a fulltime starter for the Patriots last season, compiling 81 tackles, including 7 sacks, and three interceptions.

A former second-round selection by New England in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Southern Miss, Collins played four seasons for the Patriots (2013-2016), including 2015, when he was named to the Pro Bowl.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Collins was traded by New England to the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the 2016 season, before he returned to the Patriots, signing as a free agent, prior to the 2019 campaign.

In parts of seven seasons in the NFL, Collins has accumulated 577 tackles, including 24.5 sacks, and ten interceptions.