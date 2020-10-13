Saints In Talks With LSU To Host Home Games At Tiger Stadium

Reports by NFL insiders are saying that Saints officials are meeting with LSU officials about hosting upcoming games in Baton Rouge at Tiger Stadium. These talks come as Mayor Latoya Cantrell has continued to decline Saints requests to allow fans in the Superdome.

The news was reported by @AdamSchefter and you can see his initial Twitter post here

Schefter followed his initial post with a follow up quote from Saints' official, Greg Bensel.

With the New Orleans Saints desperately wanting fans in the stands during their home games, the next best option for them is to take the short drive to Baton Rouge and hold their home games there.

Family and friends of the Saints have been allowed to go to recent games at the Superdome, but at a limit of 750 attendees.

The Saints next home game is scheduled for Sunday, October 25 against the Carolina Panthers.

Now if I had a say in it all, I want the Saints to play wherever they feel they have the best chance to win. If they believe that putting some fans in the stands will bring the team some positive energy to help them win, then by all means go play in Tiger Stadium.

We will see how these talks with LSU progress and I will be interested to see where the Saints face their former fill-in QB, Teddy Bridgewater of the Carolina Panthers, in a couple of weeks.

UPDATE: Mayor Latoya Cantrell has posted to Twitter to clarify her stance on allowing fans to attend Saints games in the Superdome. See her posts below @mayorcantrell