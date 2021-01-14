Saints in Good Standing Among NFL’s Elite Eight

The Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs kicks off this weekend beginning on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. with the No. 1 Green Bay Packers hosting No. 6 Los Angeles Rams. Following that game will be No. 2 Buffalo Bills welcoming in No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at 7:15 p.m.

On Sunday, the day will start with the defending Super Bowl Champs as No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs play host to No. 6 Cleveland Browns at 2:05 p.m. The weekend will conclude with our No. 2 New Orleans Saints looking to beat No. 5 Tampa Bay Bucs for the third time this season in an epic Brees vs. Brady showdown for what might end up being the final time.

How do the Saints stack up with the other teams still remaining in the playoffs from a statistical standpoint?

Well, I'm glad you asked, let's take a look.

We'll begin with the turnover differential.

Saints +9 Bucs +8 Packers +7 Chiefs +6 Browns +5 Bills +4 Ravens +4 (Tie with Buffalo) Rams -3

As you can see, New Orleans has the best turnover differential among the teams remaining and if they want to continue on in the playoffs they'll need to keep that up. However, it's worth noting that they were -2 against Chicago in the Super Wild Card game.

Next, total defense among the eight remaining playoff teams.

Rams Saints (4th in NFL) Bucs (6th in NFL) Ravens (7th in NFL) Packers (9th in NFL) Bills (14th in NFL) Chiefs (16th in NFL) Browns (17th in NFL)

The Saints finished the year 4th overall in total defense which is pretty impressive, especially considering the start they got off to in 2020, it wasn't pretty but they righted the ship.

Finally, total scoring offense among the elite eight.

Packers Bills Bucs Saints (5th in NFL) Chiefs (6th in NFL) Ravens (7th in NFL) Browns (14th in NFL) Rams (22nd in NFL)

Once again, the Saints are in the upper half of the class.

All of these statistics represent that they are a well-rounded bunch but the playoffs are a different animal and that's why the game isn't played on paper. However, I do believe this bodes well for New Orleans in their title fight this Sunday against Brady and the Bucs.

