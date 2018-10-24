Saints Have Minimal Picks Left In 2019 Draft

The New Orleans Saints are trying to win another Super Bowl, right now.

The team's trade on Tuesday, in which they acquired cornerback Eli Apple from the New York Giants, in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, as well as a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, leaves the Saints with only one selection in the first four rounds of next year’s draft.

The fact that New Orleans has now traded away its first, third, and fourth-round picks in the 2019 draft shows that the organization has a "win now" mentality.

Apple is an upgrade at the cornerback position, so the Saints are better today, as opposed to Monday.

Keep in mind; the Saints have only two interceptions, and rank 28th, defensively, in pass efficiency. Something had to be done.

No, Apple isn't Patrick Peterson, but I told anyone that would listen that the Saints wern't going to trade for Peterson, as they just didn't have enough draft picks to offer Arizona in return. What he is is an upgrade, so I'll take it.

Prior to the 2018 draft, the Saints traded up to select defensive end Marcus Davenport, in exchange for relinquishing their 2019 first-round pick to the Packers.

Just over a week before the 2018 season began, New Orleans added traded its 2019 third-round pick to the New York Jets for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

On Tuesday, the Saints gave up their fourth-rounder in next year's draft for Apple.

So, the Saints won't have a pick in the first, third, or fourth round, barring a trade, in next year's NFL Draft, but if they win another Super Bowl, nobody will care.