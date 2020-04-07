Saints Forced to Nix Dixie Brewery Draft Plans

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints brass had the perfect plan for the 2020 NFL Draft, head to Dixie Brewing Company, owned by Saints owner Gayle Benson, and all be together (six feet apart) and draft away. Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis and assistant G.M./college scouting director Jeff Ireland were scheduled to be in attendance.

However, the NFL decided to level the playing field this week by telling all teams that on draft day all personnel have to be sent home and draft virtually almost like a fantasy football draft.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football first reported and commented on the situation: