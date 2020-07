Yeah, he was pretty mad.

A video has surfaced online showing a Saints fan punching a television as soon as the Rams made a field goal to win the NFC Championship game.

I assume the people in the room knew that he was going to lose it and he did. I know many of you wanted to do likewise, but were you able to contain yourself?

This fan obviously couldn't. Ouch!!!

I think I know what he'll be asking for this Christmas.