Saints Fan Casually And Amazingly Trolls Philly Reporter On Live TV [Video]

This past weekend as a Fox 29 reporter from Philadelphia was live in New Orleans holding up a "New Foleans" t-shirt, a Saints fan casually walking by laid down one of the most casual and fantastic trolls ever captured on live television.

It's what the Saints fan yells at the very end of the video that has this going viral, and rightly so.

So confident, so prophetic...so casual.

What started with a simple "Who Dat?" ended with a "This your last day" and quickly ended the spirited exchange.