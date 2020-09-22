Saints Falter In Las Vegas, Lose To Raiders 34-24

Since 2006, the New Orleans Saints have had some of the most memorable moments on Monday Night Football.

Gleason's block in the Superdome reopening following Katrina, Drew Brees' all-time passing yards record and other big moments gave the Saints a reputation of playing great in primetime.

Tonight's performance by the Saints is one the team and fanbase hope to soon forget.

In a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints were beaten by a more physical opponent in the trenches, gave up 116 rushing yards, were penalized a dozen times for 129 yards, and felt out of sync most of the night.

"I don't think it's going to be pleasant film to watch, especially for star players," said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Vegas scored on 6 of their last 7 possessions, cutting through the New Orleans defense like a hot knife through butter.

They had no answer for Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who carved them up with 12 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

"I thought we played poorly in the secondary, honestly," noted Payton.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, statistically, the most accurate passer in NFL history, was off on many of this throws for the second straight week.

While his final numbers aren't bad on paper (26-38, 312 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), Brees was not hitting his pass catchers in stride, overthrew players multiple times, and continues to have timing issues in the offense.

New Orleans offense missed All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle injury).

With the loss, the Saints fall to 1-1, and have not begun a season 2-0 since 2013.

Things don't get easier for New Orleans, who will play host to the Green Bay Packers (2-0) Sunday night.