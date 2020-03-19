Saints Exercise 5th Year Option on Lattimore and Ramcyzk

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to a report from ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates Thursday evening the New Orleans Saints will be exercising the 5th year option on CB Marshon Lattimore and OL Ryan Ramczyk.

No surprise here as Ramcyzk has been a stud along the offensive line and earned an All-Pro selection in 2019.

As far as Lattimore goes he hasn't quite returned to how well he played his rookie year but he's still been stellar in the Saints secondary. He's a two-time Pro-Bowler ('17 and '19), recorded eight interceptions, five forced fumbles, and has 168 combined tackles.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook