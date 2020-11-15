Saints Down 49ers to Extend Win Streak

The New Orleans Saints rolled to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, extending their current win streak in the process.

New Orleans extended its winning streak to six games by defeating San Francisco, 27-13, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The Saints, who trailed, 10-0, before scoring 27-unanswered points, won, despite having to play the entire second half without starting quarterback Drew Brees, who suffered an injury to his ribs in the second quarter.

San Francisco got on the scoreboard first, at the 7:43 mark of the first quarter, when Nick Mullens connected with Brandon Aiyuk on a 4-yard touchdown pass, capping off a 13-play, 75-yard drive, which gave them a 7-0 lead.

The 49ers extended their lead on the final play of the first quarter when Robbie Gould made good on a 32-yard field goal, ending an 8-play, 35-yard drive, to make it 10-0.

New Orleans scored its first points of the game at the 13:53 mark of the second frame when Wil Lutz booted through a 49-yard field goal, which cut the deficit to 10-3.

That score was set up by a 75-yard kickoff return by Deonte Harris.

The Saints tied the game at the 6:48 mark of the second quarter when Alvin Kamara scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, wrapping up a 4-play, 21-yard drive, to make it 10-10.

New Orleans grabbed its first lead with 1:19 remaining in the first half when Brees hit Kamara with a 3-yard touchdown pass, completing a 6-play, 57-yard drive, which made it 17-10, an advantage they would take with them into the halftime break.

San Franciso outgained New Orleans, in terms of total yards, in the first half, 166-90, including a 125-76 advantage in passing yards, as well as a 41-14 edge in rushing yards.

Mullens led the way for the 49ers in the opening half, completing 14-of-18 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Brees paced the Saints, completing 8-of-13 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Brees, who was replaced by Jameis Winston, would not take a snap in the second half. He told head coach Sean Payton that he didn't feel right and was incapable of playing in the final half.

After a scoreless third quarter, New Orleans scored the first points of the second half at the 12:18 mark of the final quarter when Lutz was successful on his second field goal of the game, this one from 23 yards away, capping off a 12-play, 59-yard drive, which widened their lead to 20-10.

The Saints basically put the game away at the 7:29 mark of the fourth quarter when Alvin Kamara scored on a 1-yard plunge, his second touchdown of the day, putting the exclamation mark on a 3-play, 22-yard drive, to make it 27-10.

San Francisco was able to get closer at the 5:59 mark of the fourth quarter when Gould kicked through his second field goal of the contest, this one from 40 yards out, to make it 27-13.

It wasn't nearly enough, however, as the Saints went on to the 27-13 triumph.

San Francisco outgained New Orleans, in terms of total yards, 281-237, including a 232-123 advantage in passing yards, while the Saints finished with a 114-49 edge in rushing yards.

Kamara led the way four the Saints, finishing with 98 total yards and three total touchdowns.

Winston completed 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards in the second half in relief of Bress.

In a losing cause for the 49ers, Mullens completed 24-of-38 passes for 247 yards, to go along with one touchdown and two interceptions.

With the victory, New Orleans improved to 7-2 on the season, while San Francisco dropped to 4-6.

The Saints return to action next Sunday when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.