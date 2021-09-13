Report: Saints Defensive End Marcus Davenport Has a Pec Strain

After his best training camp as a pro, and an impressive performance against the Packers, New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport has suffered an injury setback.

Davenport left yesterday's win versus Green Bay in the second half and did not return.

According to Ian Rapoport, he suffered a pectoral strain.

Considering it's not a tear, this is welcome news for the Saints.

Davenport, the 2018 first-round pick was raw coming out of college, but shows flashes of his high-ceiling, though various injuries have slowed him down.

He is coming off his best camp ever, and if he can stay on the field, can undoubtedly make a positive impact. The keyword being if.

Depending on how much time Davenport misses, rookie first-round pick Peyton Turner will join defensive ends Cameron Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Carl Granderson in the game-day rotation.

Turner was a healthy inactive yesterday.

