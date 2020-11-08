Saints Defense Travels to Tampa and Absolutely Dominates Bucs

The New Orleans Saints traveled to Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football and dominated in every facet of the game to earn the 38-3 victory. They also secured their fifth straight win, a huge NFC South victory, and swept Tom Brady and the Bucs in the season series taking back control of the division.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders were back for the Saints this week which was nice but it was legit everyone that got involved for New Orleans. Drew Brees connected with eleven different receivers in this one including touchdown passes to Adam Trautman, Josh Hill, Sanders, and Tre'Quan Smith. Michael Thomas led the pass-catchers with five catches for 51 yards in his return.

Brees finished 26/32 for 222 yards, the four scores, and no interceptions, I guess his shoulder was feeling alright after all.

The rushing attack was also plentiful as five Saints carried the football with Taysom Hill leading the way with seven carries for 54 yards. Alvin Kamara had nine totes for 40 yards with a score.

Now, to the real stars of the game which was the defense as a whole, they crushed the Buccaneers in just about every way possible.

The defensive line put constant pressure on Brady who was sacked three times and they also hit him nine different times.

The secondary also showed up to play as they took advantage of the constant pressure by the line and picked off TB12 three times while keeping the Bucs out of the end zone for the entire game.

David Oneymata, Malcolm Jenkins, and Marcus Williams recorded the interceptions and Trey Hendrickson recorded two of the three team sacks.

Tom Brady and all of his weapons couldn't do anything in this game and it was all mainly due to the banged-up/weak offensive line which the Saints were able to take full advantage of.

With the win, the Saints improve to 6-2 on the season and will face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at 3:25 at the Super Dome. Drew Brees also improved to 5-2 all-time against Tom Brady.

(Saints Twitter)

