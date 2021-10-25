Saints Defense Drove Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll So Crazy, He Threw His Gum

The New Orleans Saints took to primetime tv on Monday Night Football and beat the Seattle Seahawks. The odds were stacked against the Saints in the form of injuries, the weather, and the 12th man. However, the Saints prevailed in a close game pulling it out 13-10 thus getting the win. One major factor that caused this victory was the New Orleans Saints' defense. Demario Davis and the rest of the Juiceboys played phenomenally on the biggest stage of the week. Demario Davis was so good that he had 2 sacks and 4 tackles for losses. Malcolm Jenkins and Tanoh Kpassagnon also contributed a sack apiece.

The Saints defense performed so well it drove Seahawks coach Pete Caroll to the brink. So much so that Carroll preceded to throw his gum in anger, and yes the gum he was chewing! And the reaction on Twitter to Carroll's gum throwing was priceless.

To make things even funnier, a fake satire Seattle magazine predicted three days ago that Carroll's favorite piece of gum was retiring.

Give credit to the Saints defense for showing up and holding strong, containing Seattle's high-powered receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Plus the added pressure from the Saints defensive line and linebackers was a recipe for success for the Saints; however, it was a disaster for Pete Carroll's favorite piece of gum!