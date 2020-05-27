Saints DE Noah Spence Suffers Torn ACL

The New Orleans Saints are likely going to be without the services of one of their defensive players for all of the 2020 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Tuesday that defensive end Noah Spence suffered a torn ACL while working out independently, likely ending any hope of him playing in the upcoming season.

The Saints put Spence on its reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday, meaning that he would have to miss at least the first six weeks of the season, but will not count against the team's 90-man offseason roster.

Taking Spence's spot of the 90man roster is linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who New Orleans officially signed on Tuesday.

The 26-year old Spence signed with the Saints last December but did not see any action before the end of the 2019 regular season.

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Spence was re-signed by the Saints in March.

Spence was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 39th-overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, before going on to record 5.5 sacks during his rookie campaign, playing in all 16 games while starting three.

Since then however, Spence has accumulated just 2 sacks in 25 games spanning the last three seasons.