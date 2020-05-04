Saints DE Cam Jordan’s Ragin’ Cajuns Podcast Interview [Video]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Assistant AD for Broadcast Operations Kevon Wilson interviewed New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan on the Ragin' Cajuns Podcast.
The two spoke before the NFL draft, getting into a debate about the University name, the NFL Draft process, coach Payton's coronavirus, Drew Brees running it back, Tom Brady coming to the NFC South and more.
If you're not a subscriber to the Ragin' Cajuns Podcast, do it. It's full of great content, and tons of informative, fun, and intimate interviews conducted by Kevon.
