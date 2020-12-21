Saints DE Cam Jordan Will Not Be Suspended For ‘Punch’ That Got Him Ejected From Sunday’s Game

Good news for Cam Jordan and the New Orleans Saints as they continue their run at the NFL postseason.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Saints' star defensive end Cam Jordan won't miss any additional playing time for a "punch" that got him tossed from Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.

The "punch" took place in the 4th quarter when the Saints were trying to keep their momentum going against the relentless offensive attack of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While I may sound like a homer, I don't think Cam had any premeditated intention to pull back and haul off on the guy. What I see here is two linemen going at it in the trenches. One can argue about the closed hand technicality, but the truth is, if you watched 100 NFL football plays, 99 of them could be called for some type of unnecessary roughness or "punch" as huge bodies are constantly jousting for leverage.

Even non-Saints fans agreed on that point.

But, the rules are the rules, and Cam was ejected, allowing the Chiefs to take advantage of his absence immediately, scoring on the next play by running the ball to his side. Coach Sean Payton addressed the call after the game.

For what it's worth, Cam Jordan owned up to the "ejectable offense" and put the loss on his shoulders. This is why he's one of the biggest leaders on the Saints squad and also why the Saints will put this game behind them and keep their eyes on the big prize in the postseason.

Did you think the "punch" was an ejectable offense? Sound off in the comments and let me know how you feel about it.