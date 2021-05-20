Saints DB Deuce Wallace Talks Mini Camp, Living the Dream & More [Audio]

New Orleans Saints rookie defensive back Deuce Wallace signed a deal with the club as an undrafted rookie last week.

Wallace, a Lafayette native who played at STM, then walked on to Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns before earning a scholarship and becoming a team captain, is no stranger to being doubted on the football field.

He has overcome the odds throughout his football career, and as he explains it, the journey has prepared him for this moment.

Wallace joined me on my show to discuss the road to becoming a member of the Saints, why he's ready for the road ahead, the area of football his father (former UL quarterback Donnie Wallace) has impacted him most, when he got the call from Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland, preparing for a Pro Day he wasn't sure would even take place, and much more.

