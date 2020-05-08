Saints Cut Pro Bowl Guard Larry Warford

In three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, right guard Larry Warford was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls.

However, with reports of the Saints being unhappy with his weight, coupled with a contract weighing down the salary cap, New Orleans officially cut Warford, the team announced today.

The move frees up $7.67 million in cap space for the Saints.

Warford was paid a $750,000 roster bonus this spring. It's likely the team attempted to trade Warford, but could not find a suiter.

New Orleans selected Michigan center/guard Cesar Ruiz with their first-round pick (24th overall) a few weeks ago.