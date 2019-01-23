Saints Cornerback P.J. Williams Arrested on DWI Charge

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested on a DWI charge overnight, according to New Orleans police.

This is not the first run-in with the law for the 25-year-old. He was arrested in 2015 on a DUI charge.

And back in 2014, he was reportedly driving on a suspended license when he was involved in a car crash. Tallahassee police originally classified it as a hit-and-run, but later only issued two traffic tickets to Williams.

Williams was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He has played four seasons with the team but is due to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

The Saints are aware of the arrest but have not commented yet on the situation.