Saints Continue to Troll Falcons on Social Media

The New Orleans Saints rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons will be on display tonight, as ESPN rebroadcasts the Domecoming game from September 25th, 2006, the first Saints home game after Hurricane Katrina.

In a press release sent out to the media, the Saints trolled their arch-rival with a 28-3 quip, referencing the Falcons infamous 28-3 blown lead in Super Bowl 51.

Today, the Saints social media team one-upped the Falcons again.

I swear, it never gets old for me.